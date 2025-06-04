Vivo V50e gets Vi 5G bundle with OTT subscriptions: Check plan details

Vi-Vivo bundled plan for V50e 5G smartphone: Details
- 12-month Vi Movies & TV subscription
- Access to 17 OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode and more
- Access to over 350 live TV channels
- 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day
How to access Vi Movies & TV
- Download the Vi Movies & TV app from the Google Play Store
- Log in using your Vi mobile number on the Vivo V50e
- Once activated, the platform can also be accessed on smart TVs
Vivo V50e: Details
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 28,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999
- Display: 6.77-inch quad-curved, 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 5,600mAh
- Charging: 90W wired
- Protection: IP68/IP69
- OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app