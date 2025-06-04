Vivo V50e gets Vi 5G bundle with OTT subscriptions: Check plan details

Vi has partnered with Vivo to offer an exclusive bundled plan with the Vivo V50e 5G smartphone. The plan includes Vi’s 5G connectivity and a 12-month subscription to the Vi Movies & TV platform. It is available to customers who purchase the Vivo V50e 5G until June 30.

Vi-Vivo bundled plan for V50e 5G smartphone: Details

To activate the offer, users must insert a Vi prepaid SIM into the Vivo V50e smartphone and recharge with the Rs 1,197 plan, valid for 84 days. The bundled plan includes:

12-month Vi Movies & TV subscription

Access to 17 OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode and more

Access to over 350 live TV channels

3GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day

ALSO READ: Vivo V50e smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price and specs Note: The first three months of the Vi Movies & TV subscription are activated after the first Rs 1,197 recharge. The remaining nine months are credited in three equal instalments after the second, third, and fourth recharges (within one year of purchase).

How to access Vi Movies & TV Download the Vi Movies & TV app from the Google Play Store

Log in using your Vi mobile number on the Vivo V50e

Once activated, the platform can also be accessed on smart TVs Vi said users must keep their Vi SIM active in the Vivo V50e and recharge every 84 days with the eligible plan to continue enjoying the offer benefits. Both new and existing Vi prepaid users are eligible for the offer. Vivo V50e: Details Price 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 28,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999 Specifications