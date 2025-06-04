Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo V50e gets Vi 5G bundle with OTT subscriptions: Check plan details

Vivo V50e gets Vi 5G bundle with OTT subscriptions: Check plan details

Vi offers an exclusive Rs 1,197 plan with the V50e 5G, featuring 5G access, OTT subscriptions, and more bundled perks. Check details below

Vi Movies & TV on Vivo V50e
Vi Movies & TV on Vivo V50e 5G smartphone
Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Vi has partnered with Vivo to offer an exclusive bundled plan with the Vivo V50e 5G smartphone. The plan includes Vi’s 5G connectivity and a 12-month subscription to the Vi Movies & TV platform. It is available to customers who purchase the Vivo V50e 5G until June 30.

Vi-Vivo bundled plan for V50e 5G smartphone: Details

To activate the offer, users must insert a Vi prepaid SIM into the Vivo V50e smartphone and recharge with the Rs 1,197 plan, valid for 84 days. The bundled plan includes:
  • 12-month Vi Movies & TV subscription
  • Access to 17 OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Fancode and more
  • Access to over 350 live TV channels
  • 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day
Note: The first three months of the Vi Movies & TV subscription are activated after the first Rs 1,197 recharge. The remaining nine months are credited in three equal instalments after the second, third, and fourth recharges (within one year of purchase). 

How to access Vi Movies & TV

  • Download the Vi Movies & TV app from the Google Play Store
  • Log in using your Vi mobile number on the Vivo V50e
  • Once activated, the platform can also be accessed on smart TVs
Vi said users must keep their Vi SIM active in the Vivo V50e and recharge every 84 days with the eligible plan to continue enjoying the offer benefits. Both new and existing Vi prepaid users are eligible for the offer.

Vivo V50e: Details

Price
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 28,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999
Specifications
  • Display: 6.77-inch quad-curved, 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5,600mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired
  • Protection: IP68/IP69
  • OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

