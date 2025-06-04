Home / Technology / Tech News / Google is testing AI weather summaries in Search for local weather: Report

Google is testing AI weather summaries in Search for local weather: Report

A new experimental feature in Google Search uses generative AI to summarise local weather conditions in text-based cards

Sweta Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Google is reportedly testing a new generative AI feature in its search results that summarises local weather conditions. According to a report by 9to5Google, a new card may appear between the hourly and 10-day forecast sections, providing a brief, AI-generated summary of the current weather.
 
At present, the feature is in early testing and appears to be limited to a small number of users.
AI summary in Google Search
 
As per the examples cited in the report, users searching for terms like “weather Los Angeles” on mobile—either through the Google app or mobile web—may see a card appear between the hourly and 10-day forecast sections. This card contains a two-line AI-generated summary of the current weather, with an option to tap and expand for more details.
 
A note at the bottom of the card states that “Generative AI is experimental,” similar to other AI-based features recently introduced by Google. A link icon at the end of the summary opens articles related to the local weather. These sources are likely what Google’s AI model uses to generate the overview, making the experience similar to AI Overviews in general Search results.
Unlike the fullscreen Google Weather app or the AI Weather Report feature on the Google Pixel 9, this Search feature is more text-heavy and informative. It focuses on context and explanation rather than visuals or raw data.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

