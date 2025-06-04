Google is testing AI weather summaries in Search for local weather: Report

Google is reportedly testing a new generative AI feature in its search results that summarises local weather conditions. According to a report by 9to5Google, a new card may appear between the hourly and 10-day forecast sections, providing a brief, AI-generated summary of the current weather.

At present, the feature is in early testing and appears to be limited to a small number of users.

AI summary in Google Search

As per the examples cited in the report, users searching for terms like “weather Los Angeles” on mobile—either through the Google app or mobile web—may see a card appear between the hourly and 10-day forecast sections. This card contains a two-line AI-generated summary of the current weather, with an option to tap and expand for more details.