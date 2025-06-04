Home / Technology / Tech News / PlayStation State of Play 2025 kicks off on June 4: All you need to know

PlayStation State of Play 2025 kicks off on June 4: All you need to know

The first week of June seems to be pretty packed for gaming enthusiasts, with PlayStation State of Play 2025 to be live-streamed soon. Find out how to watch and what to expect below

Sony is all set to host State of Play 2025 on June 4 to share updates on PlayStation 5 games. This 40-minute showcase will kick off at 2 PM Pacific Time, but in India it will be livestreamed at 2:30 AM on June 5. As per reports from IGN and The Verge, the showcase is expected to give a glimpse into games like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Ghost of Yotei, and more.
 
Notably, the first week of June is packed for gaming enthusiasts as a range of gaming-related events will be held during this time, including Epic Games’ Unreal Fest 2025, which is currently ongoing.
 
Apart from that, Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5, Summer Game Fest is set to begin on June 6, and the Xbox games showcase will happen on June 8 at Summer Game Fest. All these are packed in the first week of June to make things exciting for gaming enthusiasts.

Sony PlayStation State of Play 2025: How to watch

This State of Play 2025 will take place on June 4 at 2 PM PT, which means it will be around 2:30 AM on June 5 in India. The showcase will run for over 40 minutes and will be live-streamed on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel or on Twitch.
 
One may choose to watch the event on YouTube, or they can watch the video embedded in this article at the bottom. 

Sony PlayStation State of Play 2025: What to expect

Sony has yet to reveal which titles will be spotlighted in the upcoming State of Play. So far, the company has only promised “news and updates on must-play games coming to PS5” from developers around the world. Still, by looking at the PS5 release calendar, we can get a fair idea of what might make its way to the State of Play 2025 event.
 
The lineup for 2025 is already shaping up to be strong, with games like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, ARC Raiders, Ghost of Yōtei, Hell Is Us, Lost Soul Aside, Ninja Gaiden 4, Little Nightmares III, Where Winds Meet, Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater, Borderlands 4, Directive 8020, Forever Skies, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, MindsEye, and Mafia: The Old Country among the most anticipated, as reported by IGN. It is highly possible that we get to see some of them at the State of Play 2025 event.
 
Some reveals or long-awaited updates might also be showcased at the State of Play 2025 event.

Sony PlayStation State of Play 2025 live-stream video

