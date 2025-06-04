Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung previews Galaxy Z Fold 7, calls it 'next chapter of Ultra': Details

Samsung previews Galaxy Z Fold 7, calls it 'next chapter of Ultra': Details

Samsung teases a premium Galaxy Z Fold variant, hinting at deeper AI integration and an 'Ultra' experience for its next foldable

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Samsung is preparing to launch the next generation of its foldable smartphones—the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7—later this year. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has released a teaser that hints at the possibility of a third model: the “Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra.”
 
Published on Samsung’s website on June 3, the preview blog repeatedly refers to “Ultra,” fuelling speculation about a new addition to the foldable lineup. While Samsung already uses the “Ultra” tag in its flagship Galaxy S25 series, this would be the first time the branding appears in the Galaxy Z Fold range—if an Ultra variant is indeed in development.
 
The company describes the device in the teaser as the “Next Chapter of Ultra,” raising expectations of a high-end foldable model.

Galaxy Fold Ultra or Ultra features?

“For years, Samsung has listened to users asking for bigger screens, better cameras, and new ways to connect and create. The demand is clear — an Ultra-experience that goes beyond a simple list of upgraded features in a smaller and more portable form factor. That’s why Galaxy’s next chapter is to provide an experience that seamlessly blends artistry and engineering to elevate everyday interactions,” Samsung said in a post previewing the upcoming Galaxy Fold.
 
According to the post, the device will feature voice-enabled AI controls, a suite of Galaxy AI tools, and deeper system-wide AI integration. This suggests that the new book-style foldable may carry Ultra-inspired capabilities, whether or not it is marketed as an “Ultra” model.
More details about the potential Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra are expected to emerge ahead of the official launch.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

