Vivo V50e launching soon with AI-powered imaging tools: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to expand its V50-series portfolio in India, with the launch of the new Vivo V50e smartphone soon. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key features and details of the phone. This includes details about the smartphone’s display, camera and more. The smartphone offers various artificial intelligence-driven features to elevate the user's imaging experience. Additionally, Vivo said that the upcoming smartphone will be offered in colourways, inspired by gemstones.

Vivo V50e: Details

ALSO READ | Pixel 9a set to go on sale in India from April 16, confirms Google: Details The company has revealed that the V50e smartphone will feature an “Ultra-Slim” quad-curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone’s camera system will encompass a 50-megapixel front facing camera, and will offer 4K recording for both back and rear cameras. The smartphone will also get the India exclusive feature called “Wedding Portrait Studio,” which is already available on the company’s existing V-series smartphones.

The smartphone will offer AI-powered features such as:

AI Image Expander: For expanding images beyond their actual boundaries.

AI Note Assist: For summarising content, extract key to-dos, and translate text.

AI Transcript Assist: Converts audio files into text, offering summarisation and text-based search functions.

Circle to Search: Google’s gesture driven visual search feature.

According to a report by GSMArena, the smartphone will be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7300 (4nm), paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the software front, the Vivo V50e will boot Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 out-of-the-box.

Vivo V50e: Expected specifications