Apple releases iOS 18.4 with new Intelligence features, more: What is new

Apple has released iOS 18.4 update for eligible iPhone models, adding support for new Apple Intelligence features such as Priority notifications. Apple has also expanded Apple Intelligence to more regions with support for additional languages including localised English (India). Beyond new AI-powered features, the update also adds support for ten new system languages including Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

As detailed in Apple's release notes, here are the key changes rolling out to eligible iPhones with iOS 18.4:

New features in iOS 18.4

Apple Intelligence (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Priority Notifications: Displays critical notifications at the top of your list for better visibility and quicker response.

Visual Intelligence: Now extended to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, this feature—already available on the iPhone 16 series—enables users to summarise and translate text, identify phone numbers and email addresses, and conduct visual searches via Google or OpenAI's ChatGPT. On iPhone 15 Pro models, Visual Intelligence can be accessed using the Action Button.

Sketch in Image Playground: Adds a new artistic style option for creating sketch-like drawings.

Expanded Language Support: Apple Intelligence now supports eight additional languages and two more English variants: English (India, Singapore), French (France, Canada), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Portuguese (Brazil), Simplified Chinese, and Spanish (Spain, Latin America, US).

A new Apple Vision Pro app is now pre-installed for users with an Apple Vision Pro headset, providing access to content discovery, spatial experiences, and device information.

Apple News+

Apple said that Recipes from some of the world's best recipe publishers are now available on Apple News+.

Recipe Catalog: Offers access to a collection of curated recipes from top publishers.

Cooking Mode: Provides step-by-step cooking instructions.

Expanded Food Section: Features articles on restaurants, kitchen hacks, and healthy eating tips.

Photos

New filtering options allow users to hide or display items not stored in albums or synced from a Mac or PC, in the Library view in Photos.

Ability to reorder items in the Media Types and Utilities collections.

Consistent sorting options across all collections, including sorting by oldest or newest first.

Option to organise albums by Date Modified.

"Recently Viewed" and "Recently Shared" collections can now be disabled in settings.

Hidden photos are excluded from Mac or PC imports when Face ID protection is enabled in Photos settings.

How to enable Apple Intelligence on eligible iPhones in India New Emojis

Eight new emoji including objects, plants, and a smiley face are now available in the emoji keyboard.

