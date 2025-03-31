Tech Wrap March 31: iOS 19, Clash of Clans X WWE, Google Gemini 2.5 Pro

Apple is gearing up for a major transformation of its iPhone operating system with iOS 19. According to Bloomberg, this version will introduce one of the most substantial software redesigns in Apple's history, featuring not just visual updates but also improved navigation and a more cohesive experience across Apple’s software ecosystem. A fresh report from Bloomberg sheds further light on these anticipated changes.

A new Clash of Clans update, set to launch on April 1, will feature a collaboration with WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). This partnership will introduce WWE Superstars as in-game characters while also including an external event running throughout April. Fans can expect to see Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, Bianca Belair, and other WWE stars making their way into Clash of Clans. The event will culminate at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, which will have Clash of Clans as an official sponsor.

Google has extended access to its experimental Gemini 2.5 Pro AI model to users who don’t have a paid subscription. Previously available only to premium users, this model enhances reasoning capabilities and handles complex prompts more efficiently. Users can find it on the Gemini app, the web platform, and AI Studio, with support for features like file uploads. Gemini 2.5 Pro is designed to provide deeper analysis, logical conclusions, and a nuanced understanding of context when generating responses.

Also Read

Apple’s development of the next-generation iPad Pro and MacBook Pro is reportedly in its advanced stages, according to Bloomberg. The new iPad Pro models have entered an "advanced testing" phase and are expected to move into mass production in the latter half of 2025. The upcoming MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models, powered by the latest Apple Silicon, are likely to debut simultaneously. However, this year’s updates are expected to be incremental, with a more substantial revamp planned for 2026.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature allowing users to add music to their Status updates. As confirmed by Meta in an official blog post, users can now select specific song segments or tracks to accompany photos and videos in their Status updates. This update is being released worldwide for both Android and iOS users and is expected to be available to all in the coming weeks.

Nothing, the British consumer tech company, has begun teasing upcoming product releases under its CMF sub-brand. The official CMF by Nothing account on X (formerly Twitter) has shared four images featuring different Pokémon, a pattern the company has used before to hint at new launches. Earlier this year, Nothing teased a pixel-art image of the Pokémon Arcanine before revealing the Nothing Phone 3a series. This time, the company has showcased images of Bulbasaur, Gligar, Girafarig, and Hoothoot, possibly hinting at multiple new devices in development.

Samsung is reportedly preparing to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, a budget-friendly variant of its popular foldable series. This Fan Edition (FE) model is expected to offer a more affordable alternative to Samsung’s flagship flip phones. A report from 9To5Google suggests that the device may incorporate design elements and features from the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which debuted in 2024.

The mobile version of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to arrive on Android and iOS devices. Originally released in January 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo platforms, the game later became available for PC. Ubisoft, the French developer behind the title, has now announced that it will soon be available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Perplexity AI is developing a feature similar to Google’s Circle to Search. The company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aravind Srinivas, shared on X that their version of “Circle to Search” will soon be available for all Android users. Google’s implementation of this feature has been well-received, and now Perplexity AI seems poised to tap into the same market opportunity.

Corning has expanded its Gorilla Glass lineup with the launch of Gorilla Glass Ceramic, an advanced glass material designed for enhanced durability. Chinese smartphone maker Motorola is set to be the first brand in India to feature this protective technology in an upcoming device. The new glass ceramic material is engineered to be significantly more damage-resistant compared to traditional aluminosilicate glass. Corning claims it can withstand ten consecutive drops onto an asphalt-like surface from a height of one meter.

Manus, an artificial intelligence agent developed by a Beijing-based startup, is shifting to a subscription-based model. The company has introduced a $39-per-month tier along with a $199 premium plan, the latter priced similarly to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Pro. This aggressive pricing strategy comes while Manus remains in its beta testing phase, marking a rapid push toward commercialization following comparisons to DeepSeek.