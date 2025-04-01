Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 1, get free skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max's new set of redeem codes has gone live today, April 1. These latest redeem codes allow players to unlock exclusive items like weapon skins, character accessories, and other premium rewards free. It’s a great way to level up their game without spending real money.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, here are the active redeem codes for April 1, 2025:

E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9

I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8

H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5

Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4

G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9

K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5

N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1

D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4

F2D4WVDRO8H1R3N5

FFNGYZPPKNLX7

FFYNCXG2FNT4

FPUSG9XQTLMY

FFKSY9PQLWX5

FFNFSXTPVQZ7

GXFT9YNWLQZ3

FFM4X9HQWLM6

FF6WXQ9STKY3

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFSKTX2QF2N5

NPTF2FWXPLV7

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFNRWTXPFKQ8

FF4MTXQPFLK9

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is entered and confirmed, the corresponding rewards are delivered to the in-game mailbox, while gold and diamonds are instantly added to the player’s account balance.

The redeemable items include a variety of exclusive in-game content, such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare collectibles designed to enhance overall gameplay and character customisation.

However, the reward system operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with only the first 500 users eligible to claim the rewards each day. Additionally, the codes remain active for only 12 hours, creating a narrow window and encouraging swift action to secure the limited-time benefits.