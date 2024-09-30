Vivo has reportedly become the first smartphone brand to roll out the Android 15 update to select devices. According to a report by Android Authority, the Chinese smartphone maker has released its FunTouchOS 15 user interface, based on the Android 15 operating system, to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro foldable smartphone.

The report indicates that users in India and Indonesia have begun receiving the FunTouchOS 15 update on their X Fold 3 Pro smartphones. This positions the Vivo smartphone as the first device to receive a stable version of Android 15, even ahead of Google’s own Pixel smartphones. However, the company has not officially announced the rollout schedule for FunTouchOS 15 on other Vivo devices. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier this month, Google officially released the source code for Android 15 on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), enabling smartphone manufacturers to develop their versions. Typically, Google releases the source code for its new Android OS alongside a stable update on its Pixel devices; however, the company has delayed the rollout schedule this year. With the source code for Android 15 now available to developers, it is likely that more original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will begin rolling out their custom UIs based on Android 15 in the coming weeks.

Google is expected to release the stable build of Android 15 for Pixel devices early next month.

Android 15: What’s new

With Android 15, Google has introduced several enhancements and updates, including messaging via satellite connectivity, improved Near Field Communication (NFC) capabilities, and new theft detection features. The operating system is also better optimised for various form factors, offering enhanced multitasking on larger displays and improved system integration for cover screens of flip-style foldable devices.

More From This Section

Alongside redesigned elements such as a new volume control menu, Android 15 will also provide an improved Google Gemini experience with enhanced artificial intelligence integration.