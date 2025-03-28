Vivo X200 Ultra launching in April, X200s may tag along: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has confirmed plans to expand its flagship X200 series with the addition of an Ultra model. At the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 in China, the company announced that the Vivo X200 Ultra will launch next month. Vivo also showcased the smartphone's box, which closely resembles that of the X200 Pro.

The X200 Ultra's launch next month is expected to be limited to China. It remains unclear whether the smartphone will be introduced in other markets. Vivo had also launched an Ultra variant in its previous X100 series, but that model remained exclusive to China.

Separately, Vivo is reportedly preparing to launch another smartphone in the series, the X200s, alongside the X200 Ultra. According to a report by GSMArena, Han Boxiao, Vivo's Product Manager, confirmed the existence of the X200s in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Vivo X200 Ultra: What to expect

Unlike the X200 Pro, which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, the X200 Ultra is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon eight Elite chipset. The smartphone is likely to sport a 200MP Samsung HP9 periscope telephoto camera, along with a 50MP primary and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The front-facing camera is also expected to be a 50MP sensor.

The X200 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.82-inch quad-curved 2K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate (LTPO). It is expected to house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging. For durability, the smartphone is likely to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X200s: What to expect

According to the GSMArena report, the Vivo X200s will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chipset, which is scheduled to be unveiled on April 11. The X200s is expected to be the first smartphone to debut with this chipset. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.67-inch LTPS OLED display with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded beneath the screen. Vivo has reportedly confirmed that the device will support bypass charging functionality.