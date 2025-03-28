GPUs melting: OpenAI to limit ChatGPT image generation amid demand overload

OpenAI has, for the time being, imposed limits on image generation within ChatGPT following an overwhelming surge in user requests. CEO Sam Altman announced the decision on X on Thursday evening, explaining that the high demand had strained the company’s computing resources.

“It’s super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT, but our GPUs are melting,” Altman said. He added that OpenAI would introduce temporary rate limits while working on optimising efficiency, assuring users that the restrictions would not last long. The free tier of ChatGPT will soon have a cap of three image generations per day.

High demand overloads OpenAI’s systems

Read: Soon, ChatGPT will generate images natively using OpenAI's GPT-4o AI model The decision comes in response to the popularity of ChatGPT’s latest AI-powered image generator, integrated with OpenAI’s flagship model GPT-4o. Launched on Wednesday, the upgraded tool brought significant improvements, including more accurate text rendering, better adherence to user prompts, and the ability to refine images through conversational interactions.

Ghibli-style trend takes over internet

Following the launch, social media was flooded with user-generated images, with a particular trend gaining momentum – a dreamy Ghibli-style transformation of images.

People used ChatGPT to convert personal photos, memes, movie scenes, and iconic images into dreamy, hand-painted visuals reminiscent of Studio Ghibli’s animation style. The trend gained such popularity with even companies and celebrities jumping on the trend, sharing their own AI-generated creations.

Even OpenAI chief Sam Altman embraced the trend, changing his profile picture to a Ghibli-style version of himself. "Changed my pfp, but maybe someone will make me a better one," he wrote on X.

Limitations of artificial intelligence

Despite efforts to control demand, including delaying image generation access for free-tier users, the sheer volume of requests appears to be overwhelming. OpenAI’s decision to limit image generation is a stark reminder of the immense computational power required to support AI-driven creativity. While trends can die out with time, it seems OpenAI could not risk waiting this one out.