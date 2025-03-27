iPhone 17 series: Apple to introduce design, display and camera upgrades

Apple is reportedly planning significant display and camera enhancements for the iPhone 17 series. According to a report by TechRadar, the base iPhone model may gain ProMotion display technology, enabling a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother animations and scrolling. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro models could feature a higher-resolution 48MP telephoto camera, potentially unlocking 8K video recording capabilities.

Apple is expected to introduce ProMotion display technology to the base iPhone model for the first time. Previously exclusive to the Pro models, this feature allows the screen to dynamically adjust its refresh rate up to 120Hz, enhancing smoothness in animations, transitions, and scrolling. is expected to introduce ProMotion display technology to the base iPhone model for the first time. Previously exclusive to the Pro models, this feature allows the screen to dynamically adjust its refresh rate up to 120Hz, enhancing smoothness in animations, transitions, and scrolling.

Beyond improved visuals, ProMotion technology can lower the refresh rate below 60Hz, improving battery efficiency.

Camera improvements

Apple is also planning to upgrade the telephoto camera on the iPhone 17 Pro models. As per the report, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may feature a 48MP telephoto sensor, a significant jump from the 12MP telephoto camera on the iPhone 16 Pro series. This upgrade could introduce 8K video recording, enhancing video quality and detail.

Currently, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus support 4K recording at up to 60 frames per second (fps), while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max extend this to 120fps. According to a report by GSMArena, Apple initially planned to introduce 8K video recording with the iPhone 16 Pro models but held off due to resolution limitations in the telephoto camera, which could have affected consistency.

Additionally, the front-facing camera on the base iPhone 17 model is expected to receive a significant upgrade, though specific details remain scarce.

Major redesign

Beyond display and camera improvements, Apple is reportedly planning a major design overhaul for the iPhone 17 Pro models. While the base iPhone 17 may retain the iPhone 16's design, the Pro models are expected to shift away from the titanium frame used in previous generations.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple may introduce a new "part-aluminium, part-glass" construction for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, marking a departure from the titanium chassis used in the iPhone 15 and 16 Pro models.

Additionally, Apple is expected to redesign the rear camera module, featuring a raised rectangular glass section extending across the top of the device. This new layout could reposition the flash and LiDAR sensor to the right while maintaining the existing triangular triple-camera arrangement.