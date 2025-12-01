Vivo X300 series with Zeiss imaging to be launched on Dec 2: What to expect

Vivo X300 series is set to launch in India on December 2. The series will encompass the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro models, both with cameras co-engineered with German optics brand Zeiss. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared key details about the chipset, camera upgrades, design, and software. Vivo will also offer a Photographer Kit in India alongside the phones.

Vivo X300 series: What to expect

Vivo has confirmed that both the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will run on MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The phones will also feature the Vivo V3+ imaging chip to boost camera performance. Both Vivo X300 and X300 Pro will run Android 16 with Vivo's OriginOS 6. The X300 will be available in Summit Red, Mist Blue, and Phantom Black, while the Pro model will come in Dune Brown and Phantom Black.

For the rear camera, the X300 will come equipped with a triple-camera setup led by a 200 MP ZEISS-tuned main sensor, which is expected to be paired with a 50 MP ultra-wide and a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens. The Vivo X300 Pro will likely come with a 50 MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera - all backed by Zeiss optics. The front camera on both models is expected to feature a 50 MP sensor. Vivo has also said that the X300 Series will come with a 2.35x Telephoto Extender that works with both smartphones.

According to the report by Gizbot, the Vivo X300 will pack a 6040 mAh "BlueVolt" battery, and the X300 Pro may pack a larger 6510 mAh battery. The company has confirmed that both smartphones will come with 90W wired charging. As reported, the Vivo X300 smartphone will likely sport a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, while the X300 Pro is expected to offer a larger 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Q10+ LTPO AMOLED panel. On the display front, the Vivo X300 will include a 6.31-inch panel with slim 1.05mm bezels. Vivo is yet to share display specifics for the Pro model.