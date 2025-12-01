Samsung One UI 8.5: Now Brief may suggest what to watch next on YouTube

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Samsung is reportedly aiming to bring some improvements to the Now Brief feature with One UI 8.5 to deliver smarter recommendations from YouTube and Spotify. According to a report by Android Authority, the upcoming upgrade might allow the Now Brief feature to read your YouTube likes and offer mood-based Spotify playlists. These changes, spotted inside early One UI 8.5 code, may be rolled out in the coming weeks as the South Korean consumer electronics maker is likely to release One UI 8.5 beta before the signal the expected launch timeline of Galaxy S26 series

For the uninitiated, Samsung’s Now Brief is essentially a personalised briefing of select relevant content processed through artificial intelligence. Though the support is still limited to select newer models, the feature seems to being positioned for a broader rollout.

ALSO READ: iQOO 15: A flagship smartphone worthy of performance, battery, and display YouTube recommendations tailored to users’ likes As per Android Authority, One UI 8.5’s internal strings show that Now Brief will request permission to access users’ liked videos on YouTube. With that access, Now Brief might surface more accurate video picks based on their viewing history, interests, travel plans, and even specific themes such as sports teams. A separate permission prompt mentioned in the report describes the purpose of the aforementioned: users can share their personal data with partner to get more personalised content, affirming that Now Brief will leverage YouTube likes to generate richer, interest-driven recommendations.

Spotify: Mood, time, and event-based playlists Spotify integration is getting a similar functionality. The report references playlist suggestions tied to moods, weather, time of day, and seasonal patterns, including winter, rainy days, night-time listening, weekends, and more. Android Authority also references to playlist picks based on milestones or meaningful dates such as birthdays or New Year’s Day, indicating that Now Brief may evolve into a more context-aware music companion rather than a static feed. ALSO READ: Google rolls out Power Saving mode for Maps on Pixel 10 series: How to use One UI 8.5 beta expected soon These enhancements are expected to appear once the One UI 8.5 beta begins rolling out. Reports from Android Police and Android Authority suggest that the first beta of One UI 8.5 may arrive in the first half of December.