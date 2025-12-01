Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung One UI 8.5: Now Brief may suggest what to watch next on YouTube

Samsung One UI 8.5: Now Brief may suggest what to watch next on YouTube

Samsung's One UI 8.5 update may enhance Now Brief with tailored YouTube and Spotify suggestions based on user history and mood-based playlists, respectively

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Samsung is reportedly aiming to bring some improvements to the Now Brief feature with One UI 8.5 to deliver smarter recommendations from YouTube and Spotify. According to a report by Android Authority, the upcoming upgrade might allow the Now Brief feature to read your YouTube likes and offer mood-based Spotify playlists. These changes, spotted inside early One UI 8.5 code, may be rolled out in the coming weeks as the South Korean consumer electronics maker is likely to release One UI 8.5 beta before the signal the expected launch timeline of Galaxy S26 series.
 
For the uninitiated, Samsung’s Now Brief is essentially a personalised briefing of select relevant content processed through artificial intelligence. Though the support is still limited to select newer models, the feature seems to being positioned for a broader rollout. 

YouTube recommendations tailored to users’ likes

As per Android Authority, One UI 8.5’s internal strings show that Now Brief will request permission to access users’ liked videos on YouTube. With that access, Now Brief might surface more accurate video picks based on their viewing history, interests, travel plans, and even specific themes such as sports teams.
 
A separate permission prompt mentioned in the report describes the purpose of the aforementioned: users can share their personal data with partner to get more personalised content, affirming that Now Brief will leverage YouTube likes to generate richer, interest-driven recommendations.

Spotify: Mood, time, and event-based playlists

Spotify integration is getting a similar functionality. The report references playlist suggestions tied to moods, weather, time of day, and seasonal patterns, including winter, rainy days, night-time listening, weekends, and more.
 
Android Authority also references to playlist picks based on milestones or meaningful dates such as birthdays or New Year’s Day, indicating that Now Brief may evolve into a more context-aware music companion rather than a static feed. 

One UI 8.5 beta expected soon

These enhancements are expected to appear once the One UI 8.5 beta begins rolling out. Reports from Android Police and Android Authority suggest that the first beta of One UI 8.5 may arrive in the first half of December.
 
Despite the beta not being live yet, early code reportedly seems to have already revealed several additions in One UI 8.5, including new lock screen customisation options and the ability to save Pro Mode camera presets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple may tap Intel to build M-series chips for MacBooks, iPads: Details

Balanced level of humanised AI design in chatbots enhances trust: Study

ChatGPT may soon show ads as OpenAI tests monetisation model: Reports

Meta introduces India-focused features for IG Reels, Edits app: What's new

OpenAI API's analytics provider faces data breach: Check if you're affected

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxyYouTubeSpotify

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story