Apple may tap Intel to build M-series chips for MacBooks, iPads: Details

Apple is reportedly exploring a partnership with Intel to manufacture future M-series chips for Macs and iPads. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Intel could become one of Apple’s advanced-node foundry suppliers, with the initial plan focused on producing Apple’s lowest-end M-series processor.

In his post, Kuo said, “Apple previously signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) with Intel and obtained the advanced-node 18AP PDK 0.9.1GA.” Intel’s 18A-P is an enhanced version of its next-generation 2nm-class process. First announced at Intel’s Direct Connect 2025 event, the technology supports Foveros Direct — Intel’s new 3D stacking method that enables vertically bonded chip components for improved performance and better power efficiency.

Apple currently relies on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for producing both its M-series and A-series chips. However, a potential partnership with Intel suggests Apple is looking to diversify its manufacturing pipeline. Kuo added that Apple's immediate plan is for Intel to handle only the base M-series processor — used in products such as the MacBook Air and iPad Pro — while TSMC would continue to manufacture the higher-end Pro, Max, and Ultra variants for devices like the MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. The first Intel-made M-series chip is expected to appear in an Apple device in 2027.