Tech Wrap Nov 28: Apple Noida, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+, Sennheiser HDB 630

Apple has announced that it will open its first retail store in Noida on December 11, marking the company’s latest retail expansion in India. The new Apple Noida store will be located inside DLF Mall of India and will serve as the second Apple retail outlet in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Apple Saket in New Delhi.

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy Tab A-series in India with the launch of the Galaxy Tab A11+. The newly launched tablet joins the base Galaxy Tab A11 in the lineup, and is powered by the Mediatek MT8775 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ sports an 11-inch TFT LCD display of 90Hz refresh rate, and is now available for purchase in India.

Sennheiser HDB 630 launched with Parametric equaliser Sennheiser has expanded its portfolio of Bluetooth audio devices in India with the launch of the new Sennheiser HDB 630 wireless headphones. The HDB 630 comes bundled with the BTD 700 Hi-Res Bluetooth dongle, which increases compatibility with devices to stream lossless audio. According to the company, these are the first wireless headphones to feature a Parametric Equaliser, offering expert-level precision to fine-tune every frequency. Meta introduces India-focused features for IG Reels, Edits app Meta has introduced two new India-focused Instagram features aimed at creators in the country. The update expands AI Translations in Reels to five additional Indian languages — Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi. Alongside this, the company is adding new Indian font options to its video-editing app Edits.

OPPO launches Find X9 in new Velvet Red finish OPPO has introduced a new Velvet Red colour option for its Find X9 smartphone in India. The company said the addition comes in response to strong user interest and growing demand for a more expressive finish in its flagship range. Velvet Red now joins the existing Titanium Grey and Space Black variants already available. Alibaba unveils Quark AI Glasses with dual displays and swappable batteries China’s Alibaba has unveiled its new Quark AI Glasses lineup, which includes two models: the flagship S1 with dual displays and the lighter, camera-focused G1. Both versions come equipped with bone-conduction microphones, onboard cameras, and what the company describes as a “swappable dual-battery system.” The glasses run on Alibaba’s in-house Qwen AI model.

Google updates Gemini 3 Pro access limits for free users Google is adjusting how much free access users get to Gemini 3 Pro and the upgraded Nano Banana Pro image model, following a surge in usage since launch. Free-tier users who previously had fixed daily limits are now seeing variable caps instead, with Google stating that access may “change frequently” depending on system load. Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo cancel plans to release iPhone Air-like device Several Chinese smartphone makers have reportedly shelved plans to make a challenger to the iPhone Air, owing to its alleged low sales. According to a report by MacWorld, after seeing the sales of the iPhone Air, which reportedly left Apple disappointed, Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have halted their plans indefinitely to release a similar device. Samsung is also said to have faced low sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Google rolls out Power Saving mode for Maps on Pixel 10 series Google has begun rolling out its new Power Saving mode for Maps navigation on the Pixel 10 lineup, offering a stripped-down, low-power version of turn-by-turn directions designed to extend battery life during long drives. The feature, first spotted after the recent Feature Drop, is now live on Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and is enabled by default. Rockstar rolls out Superyacht Life-themed update in GTA Online Rockstar Games has rolled out a week-long set of in-game events and discounts for GTA Online players centered on a new “A Superyacht Life” theme. The update includes a free or heavily discounted upgrade path to the top Galaxy superyacht model, boosted payout multipliers for specific activities, a slate of Black Friday vehicle and property discounts, and time-limited missions that unlock clothing and cash rewards.