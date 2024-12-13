Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp adds new calling features on mobile, desktop app: Check details

WhatsApp adds new calling features on mobile, desktop app: Check details

WhatsApp has enhanced video call quality and desktop calling, introduced selective calling in groups and new effects on the mobile and desktop app

Image: WhatsApp
Image: WhatsApp
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta has announced several new features to improve the calling experience on WhatsApp. These updates will enhance both the desktop and mobile versions of the app, including higher-quality video calls, a selective group calling feature, better desktop calling functionality, and new video call effects. Here are the details:

WhatsApp new calling features: Details

Select call participants
 
With this feature, users can select specific participants when starting a call from a group chat. Only the selected members will join the call, and the other members of the group will not be disturbed.
 
Improved calling on desktop
 
WhatsApp desktop users will now have new options for creating a call link or using a dialpad to directly dial a number when making a call.
Improved video quality
 
Users can now make higher-resolution video calls, whether individually or in a group, on both the mobile and desktop apps.
 
Video call effects
 
Over ten effects are now available for video calls, including underwater effects, puppy ears filters, and more.
 
Calling and messaging using Gemini AI on Android
 
Earlier this month, Google began rolling out a new WhatsApp extension for its Gemini AI assistant on Android smartphones. This extension allows users to send messages and make WhatsApp calls directly from the AI assistant. Once enabled in the Gemini mobile app, users can prompt the AI to make a call or send a message via WhatsApp. For example, a user can say, “Can you call [Contact Name] on WhatsApp?” or “Send a WhatsApp message to [Contact Name].” 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ChatGPT outage reignites debate on risks of large AI system failures

ChatGPT faces global outage, OpenAI working to restore normal services

Finally, WhatsApp has a new and modern typing indicator: Check how it looks

Govt blocks 1,700 Skype, 59K Whatsapp IDs used in 'digital arrest' fraud

WhatsApp set to end support for older-generation iPhones soon: Check models

Topics :whatsappWhatsApp featuresWhatsApp updateTechnology

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story