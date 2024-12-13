Android XR: Google, Samsung, Qualcomm partner to challenge Apple Vision Pro

Google and Samsung have teamed up to preview a new extended reality (XR) platform for headsets and glasses. Google’s latest Android XR operating system was demonstrated on Samsung’s prototype headset, named “Project Moohan.” Google highlighted that advancements in artificial intelligence have made XR devices a reality, and its new operating system combines AI with AR and VR to create “helpful experiences.”

Android XR: Details

Google aims to establish an ecosystem of devices and applications for the XR platform, similar to its Android ecosystem for smartphones. The operating system supports tools like ARCore, Android Studio, Jetpack Compose, Unity, and OpenXR, enabling developers to begin creating apps for upcoming XR devices.

Offering a glimpse into the platform, Google explained that users will be able to switch between fully virtual spaces and the real world with pass-through visuals. Apps and content could be placed anywhere in the user's surroundings. However, Google’s Gemini AI will be the central element of the platform. On Android XR-powered devices, Gemini will assist users by conversing about what they see on the screen and in the real world. It will also be capable of controlling the device, understanding the user’s intent, and assisting with tasks, such as researching a topic or providing guidance.

Being based on Android, mobile and tablet apps will also work on XR devices, available via the Google Play Store. Google is redesigning some of its native apps for the platform. XR devices will allow users to view YouTube videos on a virtual big screen and display images from Google Photos in 3D. Users can place multiple virtual screens of separate Google Chrome tabs for multitasking, while Google Maps will offer an immersive view of cities and landmarks. Google is also bringing its "Circle to Search" feature to the new XR platform, enabling users to search for "whatever is in front" of them.

For XR platform-based glasses without screens, Gemini AI will be the point of contact. The AI assistant will help users with directions, translating conversations, and summarising messages received on their smartphones.

Android XR: Availability

Google revealed that the first device built on the Android XR platform will be Samsung’s Project Moohan, which will be available for purchase next year. The company also mentioned that it is "opening a path for the development of a wide range of Android XR devices" for Qualcomm’s partners, including Sony, Lynx, and XREAL. Additionally, Google is collaborating with Magic Leap for future products.

For glasses based on the Android XR platform, Google will begin prototype testing with a small group of users shortly.

Samsung Project Moohan

Samsung’s XR headset, Project Moohan, will feature state-of-the-art displays, pass-through capabilities, and natural multi-modal input. The device will offer a “spatial canvas” for exploring the world through Google Maps, watching YouTube videos, and receiving assistance from Gemini. Samsung also noted that the device will be lightweight and ergonomically optimised for comfort during extended use.