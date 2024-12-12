Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT outage reignites debate on risks of large AI system failures

ChatGPT outage reignites debate on risks of large AI system failures

The outage also raised broader concerns about the dependency on a few large tech companies controlling critical platforms

OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI
Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 6:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In an increasingly AI-driven world, the recent outage of ChatGPT has reignited debates around the growing reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) and popular tech platforms. As AI becomes an integral part of daily life—powering everything from customer support to content creation—the incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of these technologies and the cascading effects their failure can have on global operations.
 
The outage, which impacted ChatGPT, OpenAI’s API, and Sora services, left hundreds of users unable to access critical functions. Although services were eventually restored, the disruption revealed key vulnerabilities in tech infrastructure. Compounding the issue, Meta’s platforms—including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook—also faced outages during the same period, further amplifying concerns about the stability of widely used platforms.
 
Despite ChatGPT's popularity, its adoption for critical enterprise applications in India remains limited. According to Downdetector, complaints about the ChatGPT outage peaked at 377 in India, compared to 27,645 in the United States. This indicates that the disruption had a relatively smaller impact in India.
 
In contrast, Meta's outage drew significantly higher complaints from Indian users, with Instagram alone receiving 30,964 reports on Downdetector. This disparity highlights a gap in the adoption of generative AI platforms like ChatGPT in India versus traditional tech platforms.
 
Anushree Verma, director analyst at Gartner, explains that Indian enterprises are still in the early stages of adopting ChatGPT and generative AI. “Adoption of ChatGPT in India is increasing, but the majority of usage is concentrated in Western countries. While India is a powerhouse of skill and resources, most end applications are being catered to the West,” she said.
 
The outage also raised broader concerns about the dependency on a few large tech companies controlling critical platforms. Verma cautions that this trend is particularly concerning with the rise of generative AI. “Currently, the impact of such outages is limited because generative AI is primarily used for resource and knowledge management. However, with the emergence of agentic AI—capable of independent decision-making—such disruptions could be far more consequential,” she said.

More From This Section

Tech wrap Dec 12: Apple Intelligence, Google Gemini 2.0, Vivo X200 series

AI from India, for India and the World: Shaping future with emerging tech

Microsoft tests easier option to share files with iPhone via Phone Link app

Google Pixel 9a could launch in March with these specifications: Details

At 5.2 billion, India ranks 2nd globally in encrypted cyberattacks: Report

 
Agentic AI refers to systems capable of acting independently, making decisions with minimal human supervision. These AI agents can perform complex tasks across various domains, from customer service to sales and marketing, opening new possibilities for automation.
 
“As adoption grows, outages of agentic AI systems could result in significant economic losses, potentially running into millions or billions of dollars,” she said.
 
Analysts shared that dependency on AI is only going to increase. Hence, having a diversified strategy is important.
 
Jaydeep Singh, general manager for India region at Kaspersky, said, “The recent service disruptions across major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp underscore how deeply digital services are embedded in our daily lives. While such outages can be caused by technical challenges, they also remind us of the critical need for resilient and secure IT infrastructures, especially as AI-powered services continue to scale globally.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ChatGPT faces global outage, OpenAI working to restore normal services

Adobe forecasts below-estimate FY25 revenue on slower subscription spending

OpenAI CFO thinks business users will pay thousands monthly for AI tools

Apple integrates OpenAI ChatGPT into devices in latest iOS update

Feedback from Indian artists, among others used for developing Sora: OpenAI

Topics :Artificial intelligenceChatGPTMetaverseFacebookwhatsapp

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story