Tech wrap Dec 12: Apple Intelligence, Google Gemini 2.0, Vivo X200 series

Apple has released iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2, introducing the second batch of Apple Intelligence features. These updates include ChatGPT integration with Siri, the Image Playground, and enhanced Writing Tools, offering improved performance and user experience across Apple devices.

Google has launched its Gemini 2.0 AI model, which enhances multimodal capabilities with native image and audio output. The new model introduces advanced tools and functionalities, including a deep research mode, aiming to make AI more useful. CEO Sundar Pichai stated, "If Gemini 1.0 was about organising information, Gemini 2.0 is about making it far more useful."

Vivo has launched its flagship X200 series smartphones in India, featuring a camera system co-developed with Zeiss. The series includes two models: Vivo X200 and X200 Pro, with the Pro model boasting a 200MP Zeiss APO Telephoto camera for advanced photography.

Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash introduces new agentic AI experiences with enhanced multimodal reasoning, long-context understanding, and complex instruction following. These advancements allow AI to function as agents in web browsing, coding, and gaming, offering a more interactive user experience.

Microsoft has introduced a feature to simplify file sharing between Windows PCs and iPhones. Currently under testing for Windows Insider Program members, the new Phone Link app update allows seamless file transfers through the Link to Windows app on iOS.

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch in March, offering a more affordable alternative to the Pixel 9 series. The phone will target Apple's iPhone SE 4, debuting around the same time, with updated design and specifications to appeal to budget-conscious consumers.

2024 saw the launch of several creator-focused gadgets, designed to meet the needs of content creators. Devices like the Apple MacBook Air M3 prioritized efficiency, while others like the GoPro Hero 13 Black offered enhanced creative flexibility for on-the-go productivity.

Instagram's services were restored after a technical outage affected thousands of users worldwide. The outage, which started around 12:50 p.m. ET, peaked with over 100,000 incidents reported on Instagram, according to Downdetector.com.

OpenAI's ChatGPT faced a global outage, impacting users globally. The disruption affected not only ChatGPT but also OpenAI's API and Sora video generation platforms. The company is working to restore normal service.

India is emerging as a global leader in AI innovation, driven by a thriving start-up ecosystem, a vibrant talent pool, and successful digital payment systems like UPI. The country is poised to play a significant role in AI's future, both domestically and internationally.

India ranked second globally for encrypted cyberattacks, with 5.2 billion incidents recorded between October 2023 and September 2024. The report, by Zscaler ThreatLabz, highlights India's growing cybersecurity challenges, surpassed only by the United States.

AI agents are transforming the shopping experience by assisting with decision-making and offering personalized recommendations. These agents are designed to streamline the often overwhelming task of online shopping, especially during peak seasons like the holidays.