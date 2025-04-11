WhatsApp has announced new features for calls, chats, and more. These new features include options for prioritising select notification, checking online participants in a group, and more. There are also features for improving video call experience on the platform and new updates to Status and Channels. WhatsApp said that these features have already started rolling out to users.

WhatsApp chats: What is new

Online indicator in group chats: This new feature on Whatsapp will help users to know how many participants are online in real-time in the group. The indicator will be visible below the group name.

Highlight notifications in groups: To prioritise group chat notifications, WhatsApp users can use the new ‘Notify for’ setting. Select ‘Highlights’ to limit notifications for mentions, replies, and messages from saved contacts, or ‘All’ to receive all notifications.

Events updates: This new feature allows participants to create an event in a one-on-one conversation. Additionally, WhatsApp has added the ability to RSVP as ‘maybe,’ invite a plus one, add end date and schedule for longer events, and pin the event in a chat.

Tappable reactions: To add a “plus one” to what someone else said, users can tap on anyone else’s reaction and send it as their own.

Document scanning: For iPhone app users, WhatsApp is allowing scanning and sending documents directly from the attachment tray.

Also Read

Default app for iPhone: With the latest iOS update, users can set WhatsApp as their default messaging and calling app on their iPhone.

Calling features

Pinch to zoom in video calls: iPhone users can now pinch to zoom in on a video while on a video call to get a closer look at it.

Add to call from a chat: The new feature allows users to add someone to an ongoing one-on-one call directly from a chat thread, by tapping the call icon on the top and selecting ‘Add to call’.

Other: WhatsApp said that the new update has made video calls more reliable and of higher quality. The company said that from now on, there will be a reduction in frequent dropped calls and video freezing.

What is new in Channels

Video notes for Channels: Similar to the chats feature, Channel admins can now record and share short videos (60 seconds or less) with followers.

Voice message transcripts on Channels: A written summary of voice message will be available for users. This feature is already available in group and one-on-one chats, and is now coming to Channels.

QR codes: Channel admin can now share a unique QR code that links directly to their channel for easy sharing and audience growth.