Google’s new Pixel 9a smartphone is now available for purchase in several regions including the US, UK, and Canada, with the India launch scheduled for April 16. In India, the device will be sold online through the e-commerce platform Flipkart, which has already listed it with a “Coming Soon” tag, indicating that the release is on track.

Originally unveiled on March 19, the Pixel 9a faced delays due to a “component quality issue,” that pushed back its availability across all regions. Google has since updated its support pages with a revised availability timeline.

Google Pixel 9a: Availability across regions

April 10: US, Canada, UK

April 14: Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Czechia, Romania, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Finland

April 16: Australia, India, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia

Coming soon: Japan

Google Pixel 9a: India pricing and launch offers

The Pixel 9a is priced at Rs 49,999 in India and will be available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It will be offered in three colours — Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain — and will be available online through Flipkart and offline at partner retailers like Reliance Digital and Tata Croma.

Regarding the launch offers, the Pixel 9a will be available with a discount of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards. There will also be no-interest equated monthly instalment plans of up to 24 months.

Additionally, the Pixel 9a will come with:

Three months of Google One subscription

Three months of YouTube Premium subscription

Six months of Fitbit Premium subscription

Google Pixel 9a: Key details

The Pixel 9a introduces a refreshed design with flat edges and a 6.3-inch Actua display. Google claims the screen is 35 per cent brighter than the previous generation, with peak brightness reaching up to 2,700 nits. The display also supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The dual-camera system features a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. It marks the first A-series Pixel to include Macro Focus. AI-powered tools like Add Me, Best Take, Magic Editor, Auto Frame, and Reimagine further improve the photography experience.

The Pixel 9a is equipped with a battery that is claimed to last over 30 hours on a single charge and over 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver enabled. Google has stated that the Pixel 9a offers the best battery life among all Pixel smartphones to date. It runs Android 15 out of the box and comes with a seven-year software support, covering major Android updates, security patches, and Pixel-exclusive features.

