Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 11 to win rewards and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 11, giving players a chance to claim free in-game rewards. These may include items like weapon skins, character costumes, diamonds, and other gameplay-enhancing content.

The codes are available for a limited time and grant access to exclusive items without the need for any purchases. A list of currently active codes and a step-by-step guide to redeem them is provided below.

As the codes are both time-bound and limited in usage, players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible to secure their rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 11, 2025 are:

S8T2U6V1W5X9Y4Z

A4B7C1D6E9F2G5H

N1P5Q9R4S8T2U6V

V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C

Y2Z6A1B5C9D3E7F

T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A

Q6R1S5T0U3V7W4X

B3C7D2E6F0G4H8J

M5N9P3Q7R1S6T0U

K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S

D8E2F6G1H5J9K3L

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After a redeem code is successfully applied, the rewards tied to it are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. Items like gold or diamonds, if included, are immediately added to the player’s account balance.

These rewards often include exclusive and time-limited items such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other collectibles that boost gameplay and character customisation options.

Redemptions are limited to the first 500 users each day and each code remains active for only 12 hours, so players are advised to claim their rewards promptly.