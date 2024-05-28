Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp latest update: How to post one-minute long voice note status

WhatsApp latest update: How to post one-minute long voice note status

According to WABetaInfo, this feature is currently rolling out to all WhatsApp iOS and Android users

WhatsApp Voice Note Update
Ashmita Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Meta’s popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new feature allowing users to share one-minute voice notes as status updates, doubling the previous limit of 30 seconds. The new update will allow users to conveniently share long audio files in their status.


The voice note feature allows users to share updates in the form of voice notes, similar to videos, photos, and texts. Extending the limit from 30 seconds to one minute, the update allows users to  share longer voice notes without breaking them up. Users might need to update their WhatsApp to use this feature. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is currently rolling out to all WhatsApp iOS and Android users. 

How to Post Voice Notes on WhatsApp:


1. Update your WhatsApp to the latest version.

2. Open WhatsApp.

3. Go to the Updates tab.

4. Tap on the pencil-like icon.

5. Tap on the microphone at the bottom right of the screen.

6. Start recording.


In related news, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature in the beta version for Android that allows users to lock chats on linked devices. Since 2023, the lock chat feature has been available to users in the smartphone app. Now, this feature could also be available in the linked devices. This feature was spotted by WhatsApp update tracking platform WABetaInfo in  the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (version 2.24.11.9) that shows the chat lock feature in linked devices

Topics :whatsappWhatsapp StatusWhatsApp usersWhatsApp features

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

