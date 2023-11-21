Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp launches 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to fight misinformation

WhatsApp launches 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to fight misinformation

The month-long campaign highlights the Meta-owned messaging platform's in-built product features, safety tools like block and report, and forward labels that equip users to spot misinformation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The campaign encourages people to verify information that sounds suspicious or inaccurate via fact-checking organisations on WhatsApp Channels.

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

WhatsApp has launched a 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to drive user awareness around its safety features and curb the spread of misinformation on the platform.

The month-long campaign highlights the Meta-owned messaging platform's in-built product features, safety tools like block and report, and forward labels that equip users to spot misinformation and prevent its circulation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It encourages people to verify information that sounds suspicious or inaccurate via fact-checking organisations on WhatsApp Channels, according to a statement.

"WhatsApp has launched an integrated safety campaign Check the Facts' in an effort to drive user awareness around WhatsApp's safety features and promote digital best practices that help prevent the spread of misinformation on the platform and empower people to take control of their messaging experience," it said.

While there is no single action that can help prevent the spread of misinformation and fake news online, WhatsApp's 'Check the Facts' campaign serves as a simple safety guide to fight misinformation.

The campaign touches upon aspects like understanding when a message is forwarded, blocking and reporting suspicious accounts, and following fact-checking organisations on WhatsApp Channels to receive accurate information.

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

World Television Day 2023: History, importance, theme, quotes and facts

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

WhatsApp for iPhone gets translucent bar: Everything you need to know

WhatsApp is testing an alternative email-based verification method: Report

Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Sound Edition launched today, all details here

MediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

Size bump might lead to tetraprism Telephoto lens on iPhone 16 Pro: Report

OnePlus launches its AI Music Studio to create and compose tracks using AI

Sony announces The Last of Us Part II Remastered for PS5: Details here

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :WhatsApp in IndiaMark Zuckerbergartifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story