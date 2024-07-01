WhatsApp launches community-exclusive events feature for group chats

WhatsApp has begun rolling out its highly anticipated events feature for group chats, extending beyond its initial community-focused release last month.

Initially announced as an addition to Communities, this feature is now making its way to regular group chats on the WhatsApp platform, confirmed GSM Arena.

According to reports obtained by GSM Arena, the feature has been spotted in WhatsApp for Android's beta version 2.24.14.9, marking the beginning of its broader availability.

The update introduces a new "Event" icon accessible through the paperclip menu within group chats, allowing users to seamlessly create and manage events directly within their chat groups.

Once an event is created, members of the group can view and respond to the invitation, while only the event creator retains the ability to modify event details, according to GSM Arena.

Notably, WhatsApp ensures that all group events are protected by its end-to-end encryption, maintaining user privacy and security.

While WhatsApp has not disclosed a definitive timeline for the global rollout of the Events feature across all group chats, users eager to explore this functionality can participate in the beta program for early access.

WhatsApp has introduced some more features to its platform.

Users can also experience larger group video calls and improved business tools after the recent updates.

The biggest change is the increase in the participant limit for group video calls.

Previously capped at eight users, calls can now accommodate up to 32 participants, making it easier for larger groups to connect virtually.

This update applies to both mobile and desktop users.

In addition to the video call improvements, WhatsApp is also rolling out new features powered by Meta AI. These AI tools are designed to enhance the user experience for both individuals and businesses.

One such feature is the expanded availability of AI-powered chat functions. Previously in limited testing, these features are now available in a dozen countries.

Users can experience AI chatbot interactions and even create custom AI stickers.

Businesses on WhatsApp are also getting a boost with the introduction of Meta Verified.

This program aims to provide businesses with a way to showcase their legitimacy and build trust with customers.