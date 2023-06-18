WhatsApp likely to add Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta soon

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working to add Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta as a linked device.

According to WABetaInfo, it will be possible to link an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest device with this feature.

Due to the app's apparent lack of official availability, some users have already attempted to force the installation of WhatsApp on the virtual reality device.

However, with the new feature, it will be possible to natively connect an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest device.

The ability to link an existing WhatsApp account to Meta Quest is currently under development, and is expected to be released to beta testers in a future update of the application, the report said.

Recently, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had introduced the next generation virtual and mixed reality headset 'Quest 3' which will be launched later this year.

