Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp may soon allow users to send videos in high-quality: Details here

WhatsApp may soon allow users to send videos in high-quality: Details here

WhatsApp would continue to use the standard quality setting by default, but allow users to select the high-quality option each time they want to share a video

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is amongst the widely used instant messaging app in many countries, including India. Sending media, such as photos and videos, is a popular feature of the app, but users have repeatedly complained that the quality of videos and photos suffers due to data compression when they are shared on WhatsApp.
It is set to change. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that would allow users to send high-quality videos through the app.

This comes on the heels of a recent update in which WhatsApp added the ability to send high-resolution photos with improved quality and without losing their original dimensions.
How does WhatsApp high-quality video feature work?

WhatsApp is updating its drawing editor with a new button that will allow users to send high-quality videos.
The video resolution will be kept, but some compression will still be applied. As a result, while the videos will not be shared in their original quality, the quality will still be better than videos shared in the standard manner.

WhatsApp will continue to use the standard quality setting by default, and users will need to select the high-quality option each time they want to share a video.
To see if the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, send a large, high-quality video file. If the high-quality option appears, the feature is enabled.

When users share a video using the high-quality option, it will be marked as a high-quality video in the conversation, stated the report.
When is the feature rolling out?

WhatsApp is currently rolling out the ability to send high-quality videos to some beta testers who have updated to the Android version 2.23.14.10 of the WhatsApp beta from the Google Play Store.
The feature is expected to be available to all users soon.

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

WhatsApp for Apple iPhone gets companion mode: What is it, how does it work

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

Centre considers building broadcast stack for direct-to-mobile services

No country can progress without embracing technology: EAM Jaishankar

Apple forced to make cuts to Vision Pro's production forecasts: Report

Lower penetration, affordability to make India top wearables market in 2023

Musk puts temporary reading limits on Twitter to stop data scrapping

Topics :whatsappWhatsApp featuresWhatsApp updateBS Web ReportsTechnologySocial Media

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story