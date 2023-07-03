WhatsApp may soon allow users to send videos in high-quality: Details here



It is set to change. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that would allow users to send high-quality videos through the app. WhatsApp is amongst the widely used instant messaging app in many countries, including India. Sending media, such as photos and videos, is a popular feature of the app, but users have repeatedly complained that the quality of videos and photos suffers due to data compression when they are shared on WhatsApp.



How does WhatsApp high-quality video feature work? This comes on the heels of a recent update in which WhatsApp added the ability to send high-resolution photos with improved quality and without losing their original dimensions.



The video resolution will be kept, but some compression will still be applied. As a result, while the videos will not be shared in their original quality, the quality will still be better than videos shared in the standard manner. WhatsApp is updating its drawing editor with a new button that will allow users to send high-quality videos.



To see if the feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, send a large, high-quality video file. If the high-quality option appears, the feature is enabled. WhatsApp will continue to use the standard quality setting by default, and users will need to select the high-quality option each time they want to share a video.



When is the feature rolling out? When users share a video using the high-quality option, it will be marked as a high-quality video in the conversation, stated the report.