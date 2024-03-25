Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp now allows users to pin multiple texts; Here's how to use feature

WhatsApp now allows users to pin multiple texts; Here's how to use feature

The Meta-owned WhatsApp recently improved its message pinning feature, allowing users to pin three messages in, including media, audio notes etc. in a chat

Photo: Pexels
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
WhatsApp has recently enhanced its message pinning feature, now allowing users to pin up to three messages in a chat. Initially observed in a beta version of the app last week, the platform, owned by Meta, previously permitted users to pin only one message.

In addition to text messages, Meta has confirmed that users can now pin media, voice notes, and emojis. WhatsApp asserts that this functionality is available in both individual and group chats.

Moreover, users have the option to select the duration for which a message remains pinned, with the default duration set at seven days. The choices include pinning a message for 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

Here's how to use the pin feature on WhatsApp


To pin a message within a chat on WhatsApp, Android users can simply long-press on the desired message and then tap the three-dot menu located at the top right corner of the screen. From there, they can select 'Pin', and the message will be pinned at the top of the conversation, beneath the person's or group's name.

When multiple messages are pinned within a chat, a banner will display the number of pinned messages along with a preview of the latest one. Clicking on this banner reveals all pinned messages, allowing users to navigate to their preferred message. Additionally, users can specify the duration for which a message remains pinned, choosing between 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

Similarly, iOS users can tap and hold a message, click on 'More options,' then 'Pin,' and finally select the pin duration. For Web and Desktop app, users should click on the downward arrow button next to a message, choose 'Pin message,' select the pin duration, and confirm the pinning action.

Furthermore, reports suggest that WhatsApp, under Meta's ownership, is working on implementing features such as voice note transcription and an AI-powered image editor within the application, which will be rolled out soon.

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

