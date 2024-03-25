Home / Technology / Tech News / Pixel 8a: Google may throw surprise at I/O 2024 with major A-series upgrade

Pixel 8a: Google may throw surprise at I/O 2024 with major A-series upgrade

The Google Pixel 8a smartphone would likely be powered by the Tensor G3 chip and feature a 6.1-inch OLED panel of 120Hz refresh rate

Representative image: Google Pixel 8
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 10:39 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Google is hosting its annual developers conference, Google I/O, on May 14. At the conference, the software giant is likely to unveil the Pixel 8a smartphone. Unlike past leaks, details about the Pixel 8a have been scarce, hinting at a potential surprise from Google.

A-Series surprise

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While Google typically reveals details about upcoming devices, there has been a shift in strategy with the Pixel 8a. Limited information has surfaced, leading to speculation of a potential major upgrade for the A-series. Could Google be planning a surprise reveal of a significantly improved Pixel 8a at I/O 2024?

Pixel 8a: Expected Features

Leaks suggest the Pixel 8a will boast a significant display upgrade with a 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel, compared to the 90Hz refresh rate on the current Pixel 7a. This could match the display quality of its premium counterparts in the Pixel 8 series.

Design-wise, the Pixel 8a is expected to resemble the Pixel 8 series with slightly more curved corners. While camera specs are expected to remain similar to the Pixel 7a's 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor and 13MP ultra-wide sensor, a major boost comes under the hood.

The Pixel 8a is rumored to pack the powerful Tensor G3 chip, the same as the Pixel 8 series. This AI-powered chipset could enable the Pixel 8a to inherit some of the advanced AI features found on its flagship siblings.

Google Pixel 8a: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.1-inch OLED, 2400 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,400nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Tensor G3
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 64MP (Sony IMX787) primary + 13MP (Sony IMX712) ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 13MP (Sony IMX712)
  • Battery: 4,942 mAh

Also Read

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google likely to go for major design change on Pixel 9 Pro: Details here

Pixel 8a: Google confirms affordable Pixel 8 series smartphone is in works

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 13 5G series on Jan 4: Expected specs and more

Made by Google event to kick off at 7:30 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Google, Apple breakups on the agenda as global regulators target tech

China blocks use of Intel, AMD chips in govt PCs, to use local processors

Samsung may bring Galaxy AI to 2022 S-series flagship smartphones: Details

Google releases second developers preview of Android 15: Know what is new

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Surface Pro 10, Laptop 6 business laptops

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GoogleGoogle PixelGoogle phones

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story