Samsung may bring Galaxy AI to 2022 S-series flagship smartphones: Details

Samsung’s Galaxy AI feature might trickle down to the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. The South Korean technology giant has confirmed that Galaxy AI features, including Circle to Search that is currently exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series, will be making its way to older Galaxy devices. The list of those devices includes Galaxy S23-series smartphones, Galaxy S9 series tablets, and last generation foldable smartphones.

However, 9To5Google is reporting, citing Samsung's head of Mobile division, Roh Tae-moon, that the company is currently reviewing the possibility of bringing Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S22 series devices.

The company has confirmed that the Galaxy AI feature will be coming to the Galaxy S23FE smartphone, which is powered by same chip that made debut on the Galaxy S22 series. It could be a possible indication that the company would bring the AI features to the flagship smartphone series from two years ago.

According to the report, Tae-moon said that Galaxy AI is aiming for ‘hybrid AI’ that combines both cloud-based AI and on-device AI technology. “To do on-device AI that takes these hardware limitations into account, a lot of effort is needed,” he added.

“Resources and efforts are being invested. We are gradually preparing plans to support a fully-fledged Galaxy AI experience. The S23 and the Fold and Flip products released last year will be upgraded with AI, and we are conducting a lot of reviews on the previous model,” Tae-moon is quoted by 9To5Google.