Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp rolling out new calling button with context menu on iOS beta

WhatsApp rolling out new calling button with context menu on iOS beta

This new icon will still allow group participants to make group calls but it will now display a context menu which will allow them to select whether to make an audio or video call

IANS San Francisco
WhatsApp rolling out new calling button with context menu on iOS beta

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new calling button along with a context menu on iOS beta.

If the new feature is enabled on the users' application, they will see a different calling icon, reports WABetaInfo.

This new icon will still allow group participants to make group calls but it will now display a context menu which will allow them to select whether to make an audio or video call.

Earlier, an action sheet menu appeared with those two options, but with the new update, that menu has been changed into a context menu.

The new calling button is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform had started to roll out a 'companion mode' feature to iPhone users, which allows them to link an existing account to a second iOS device.

With this feature, users can link up to four devices simultaneously, which means they can connect even more than two mobile phones to their WhatsApp account.

--IANS

aj/prw

Also Read

WhatsApp rolling out 'Push name within chat list' feature on iOS beta

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

WhatsApp rolling out first version of new 'Updates' tab on iOS beta

WhatsApp faces issue in privacy setting for online status on iOS globally

WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta

YouTube testing new connectivity feature for Nest speakers on Music app

Microsoft Windows 11 gets new phone photos feature in File Explorer

Google removes malicious Chrome extensions with 75 mn installs from store

Apple may unveil headset to thrust masses into alternate realities

Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top: Google

Topics :whatsappApple iOSWhatsApp update

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story