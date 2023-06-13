Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp rolling out screen-sharing feature for video calls on Windows beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a screen-sharing feature for video calls to some beta testers on Windows beta

IANS San Francisco
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a screen-sharing feature for video calls to some beta testers on Windows beta.

Beta users can now share the content of their screen by selecting the specific option available within the video call bottom control, reports WABetaInfo.

When users choose this option, they will be given the choice to share a specific window or the complete screen with everyone participating in the video call.

Users can also share the content of their screen with those connected to the call from their mobile devices.

The screen-sharing feature for video calls is currently available for some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a crop tool for the drawing editor in Windows beta.

This tool helps users to crop their images within the app itself, making it easier for them to edit media.

With the built-in crop tool, users don't have to leave the WhatsApp interface to crop their images.

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

