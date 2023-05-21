Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp's new feature will allow users to create stickers within app

WhatsApp's new feature will allow users to create stickers within app

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature -- sticker maker tool, which will let users create stickers right within the application on iOS

IANS San Francisco
WhatsApp's new feature will allow users to create stickers within app

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature -- "sticker maker tool", which will let users create stickers right within the application on iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, the company plans to introduce a "New Sticker" option within the chat share action sheet.

The feature will allow users to select a photo from their library and edit it with tools such as the ability to remove the background.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the new feature will save users from downloading third-party applications.

The report also noted that a similar tool is already available on WhatsApp Web and Desktop, but the one in development on iOS will provide users with additional tools.

The ability to create stickers using an in-app sticker maker tool is in the works and will be included in a future app update.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new group calling feature on macOS devices, which will allow users to make group calls with a selected number of participants.

Earlier, it was not possible to start a group call as the button was either disabled or not functioning on macOS.

However, in the latest update of the WhatsApp beta, the call buttons (audio and video) are finally available, and users can now start a group call.

--IANS

shs/pgh

Also Read

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

Users can now convert images into stickers on WhatsApp for iOS: Report

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

WhatsApp may soon let users set expiration date for groups on iOS beta

Apple releases its first iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6 beta to developers

Samsung not planning to switch from Google to Bing on its devices: Report

Apple may unveil MR headset, new 15-inch MacBook Air, more at WWDC

Taiwanese tech giant Asus explains what caused mass router outage

67% of firms to outsource key cybersecurity functions as attacks spike

Topics :whatsappApple iOS

First Published: May 21 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story