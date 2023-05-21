Home / Technology / Tech News / Taiwanese tech giant Asus explains what caused mass router outage

Taiwanese tech giant Asus explains what caused mass router outage

After receiving reports of mass router outages globally, Asus has finally explained the cause, stating that the outage was caused by "an error in the configuration of our server settings file"

IANS San Francisco
Taiwanese tech giant Asus explains what caused mass router outage

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After receiving reports of mass router outages globally, Taiwanese tech giant Asus has finally explained the cause, stating that the outage was caused by "an error in the configuration of our server settings file".

Users of Asus routers recently reported that their devices suddenly froze up without any apparent reason and, after restarting repeatedly, suddenly stopped working because the device's memory ran out, reports Ars Technica.

Later, the company answered the calls for help.

"During routine security maintenance, our technical team discovered an error in the configuration of our server settings file, which could potentially cause an interruption in network connectivity on part of the routers," Asus said.

After resolving the glitch, most users only needed to reboot their devices, however, if that didn't fix the problem, the company's support team suggested that users save their current configuration settings and perform a factory reset.

The company also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Most users also took to the internet to report the issue they were having with the device.

"On the 16th, Asus pushed a corrupted definition file for ASD, a built-in security daemon present in a wide range of their routers. As routers automatically updated and fetched the corrupted definition file, they started running out of file system space and memory and crashing," a user wrote on Reddit.

"This is a bunch of BS. Why doesn't Asus put out some kind of statement explaining what's going on?" another user said.

--IANS

shs/prw

Also Read

Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED thin-&-lightweight laptop in India: Details

Asus launches enterprise-centric laptops in ExpertBook series: Details here

Asus ROG Phone 7 series gaming phones go on sale at Vijay Sales: Details

Asus expands enterprise-centric ExpertBook line with 6 new laptops: Details

Asus to challenge top position in Indian consumer notebook segment in 2023

67% of firms to outsource key cybersecurity functions as attacks spike

Apple removed 1,474 apps on govt takedown requests in 2022, 14 from India

Instagram likely to launch Twitter-like micro-blogging app by June end

Govt plans action against Google after antitrust breaches: Chandrasekhar

Apple prohibits use of AI tools including ChatGPT for its employees

Topics :Asus

First Published: May 21 2023 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story