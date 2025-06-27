Tech wrap June 27: Samsung Galaxy Buds Core, Vivo X200 FE, Nothing Phone 3

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Buds Core wireless earbuds in India as part of its growing Galaxy wearable series. Priced at ₹4,999, these earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and come integrated with Galaxy AI features. Buyers will be able to choose between black and white color variants.

Vivo has confirmed the upcoming India launch of its X200 FE smartphone. While the official launch timeline has not been disclosed, Vivo India made the announcement via its X (formerly Twitter) handle. This device is part of the X200 series, which includes the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Ultra. Notably, while the standard and Pro versions are already available in India, the Ultra remains exclusive to China.

Nothing Phone 3 to get 50MP 'periscope' telephoto, design teased Tech brand Nothing has revealed that its forthcoming flagship, the Nothing Phone 3, will feature a 50MP periscope-style telephoto camera. The announcement came through an image post on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the actual camera island and sample images taken with the new sensor. Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 foldable launched in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite Xiaomi has debuted its latest flip-style foldable phone, the MIX Flip 2, in China. The device features several improvements, including brighter displays, an upgraded camera system, and longer battery life with wireless charging. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and includes a 6.86-inch foldable AMOLED screen along with a 5,165mAh battery. AI-enhanced features are also included.

Google Chrome to drop support for old Android devices Google has confirmed it will discontinue Chrome updates for Android 8.0 (Oreo) and Android 9.0 (Pie) starting August 2025. This information was published on a support page, clarifying that Chrome version 139 will require Android 10 or newer. Version 138 will be the final update compatible with Android 8 and 9. Microsoft revamps BSOD in Windows 11, ditches the blue for minimalist look Microsoft is giving a facelift to the familiar Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) in Windows 11. In an upcoming update, the classic blue background will be replaced with a sleeker black version, offering users a more modern and informative error screen.

Google tests 'AI carousel' in YouTube search, adds new features YouTube has begun testing two new AI-powered tools in the U.S., including an "AI carousel" aimed at making it easier for users to find and understand video content. Announced through a blog post, these features are part of ongoing AI experiments to enhance user experience. Xiaomi launches Redmi K80 Ultra in China, K Pad tags along Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K80 Ultra smartphone in China, equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. The K80 Ultra joins the already released K80 and K80 Pro models. Alongside it, Xiaomi also unveiled the Redmi K Pad, an 8.8-inch tablet featuring an LCD display.

Google Gemini to run in-app tasks even with App Activity off Starting July 7, 2025, Google will enable its Gemini AI assistant to operate with key Android system apps, even if App Activity tracking is turned off. This update was detailed in an email to users and reported by Android Police, suggesting improved usability without compromising privacy. Now, Google lets users customise Top Stories with their preferred websites Google has introduced a new feature in Search Labs titled Preferred Sources. This tool allows users to select which news websites appear in the Top Stories section of Search results. Initially available in English in India and the U.S., the feature provides users more control over the news they consume, assuming the selected sources are regularly updated. Google has introduced a new feature in Search Labs titled Preferred Sources. This tool allows users to select which news websites appear in the Top Stories section of Search results. Initially available in English in India and the U.S., the feature provides users more control over the news they consume, assuming the selected sources are regularly updated.

boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA review: Home theatre experience on budget At a price of ₹14,999, the boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA offers an immersive home theatre experience. It supports Dolby Atmos, includes a true 5.1-channel setup, and delivers strong audio performance across various media. The device also stands out with its solid build and extensive connectivity options. Google launches AI-powered Doppl app to let users try outfits virtually Google has launched a new experimental app called Doppl, designed to let users virtually try on clothes using artificial intelligence. The app creates a digital version of the user to simulate how different outfits might look in real life, complete with video previews and sharing options. Doppl is currently available for both iOS and Android users in the United States.