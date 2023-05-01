WhatsApp to do away with Google Drive dependence for backups, see details

With its user-friendly features and fresh updates, the Meta-owned instant messaging application, WhatsApp is everyone's favourite. To ensure that customers have an unparalleled experience, WhatsApp releases important updates on a regular basis.

Just as with any other task, WhatsApp has ensured that transferring one's crucial data from your old device to the one is seamless and hassle-free. However, most users find it complex to transfer their user data from their old phone to a new device since it involves backing up chat data to a Google Drive. However, WhatsApp's latest update may change that.

However, the latest report published in WaBetainfo says that WhatsApp is testing a new feature that may do away with this Google Drive-dependent data transfer arrangement. The latest update will allow users to transfer their chats and other WhatsApp data to different devices without relying on Google Drive for backup.

To store their data and transfer it when changing their device, WhatsApp users have been dependent on Google's storage facilitated by Google Drive. This makes WhatsApp completely dependent on Google Drive for data transfer. So far, for the lack of an independent storage mechanism, data from WhatsApp accounts have to be linked to a Google account which in turn reflects into the Google Drive attached to that particular account.