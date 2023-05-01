Home / Technology / Tech News / Hackers selling macOS malware on Telegram which extracts personal info

Hackers selling macOS malware on Telegram which extracts personal info

Threat actors are selling a new malware called -- Atomic macOS Stealer (AMOS) on Telegram channel to target macOS platforms, which is capable of extracting autofill information, passwords and wallets

San Francisco
Hackers selling macOS malware on Telegram which extracts personal info

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Threat actors are selling a new malware called -- Atomic macOS Stealer (AMOS) on the Telegram channel to target macOS platforms, which is capable of extracting autofill information, passwords, wallets, and more.

According to Cyble Research and Intelligence Labs (CRIL), the Atomic macOS Stealer malware is specifically designed to target macOS and can steal sensitive information from the victim's machine.

The researchers have recently discovered a Telegram channel advertising this new information-stealing malware.

Moreover, the report said that the hacker behind this stealer is constantly improving this malware and adding new capabilities to make it more effective.

The malware's most recent update was seen in a Telegram post on April 25, highlighting its latest features.

According to the report, the Atomic macOS Stealer can steal various types of information from the victim's machine, including keychain passwords, complete system information, files from the desktop and documents folder, and even the macOS password.

In addition, the malware is designed to target multiple browsers and can extract auto-fills, passwords, cookies, wallets, and credit card information. Specifically, AMOS can target cryptowallets such as Electrum, Binance, Exodus, Atomic, and Coinomi.

The threat actor also offers additional services such as a web panel for managing victims, meta mask brute-forcing to steal seed and private keys, a crypto checker, and a dmg installer, after which the logs are shared via Telegram.

These services are available for $1,000 per month.

However, the report mentioned that macOS users can protect their systems from AMOS malware by installing a .dmg file on their machines.

After installing, users will need to authenticate the installation with a user password with a fake system dialog box following installation.

Once installed, it will scan for sensitive information, which it will steal with the system password if necessary, and send to a remote server.

--IANS

shs/uk/

Also Read

Paid Telegram Premium service tops 1 mn subscribers, says CEO Durov

Telegram's next step is to let users securely trade, store cryptos: CEO

CDSL malware attack hits broking ops; Sebi, Cert-in to probe incident

Telegram Messenger launches Power Saving Mode, Auto-Send Invite links, more

Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2, watchOS 9.3 operating system update

Android may get separate slider for ringtone, notification volume

New Machine Learning tool by IIT Madras to detect brain, spinal cord tumour

India's Rs 1.08-trillion bullet train project is setting new benchmarks

WhatsApp rolling 'side-by-side' feature on Android tablets for beta testers

India has 1,287 start-ups focused on AI, shows Tracxn India data

Topics :TechnologyMalwareHacking

First Published: May 01 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story