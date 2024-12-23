Starting January 1, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer be supported on Android devices running the KitKat operating system (OS) or older versions. This change affects users with phones released 9 to 10 years ago. In contrast, iPhone users will have until May 2025 to update their older devices.

To continue using the app, affected users will need to upgrade to newer devices with more recent operating systems.

Why WhatsApp is phasing out older phones

According to WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, the decision to discontinue support for older operating systems is part of an effort to maintain security and functionality. As technology advances, older devices can no longer support new app features or protect sensitive data effectively. Without security patches for these devices, they become more vulnerable to cybercrime. As a result, the company has chosen to support only devices that can run up-to-date software.

List of phones that will not be able to support WhatsApp from Jan 2025

The following Android phones from well-known brands such as Samsung , Motorola, and HTC will no longer be able to use WhatsApp after January 1, 2025. Below is a list of devices that will no longer support WhatsApp:

Samsung Galaxy S3

Motorola Moto G (1st Gen)

HTC One X & HTC One X+

Sony Xperia Z

LG Optimus G

LG Nexus 4

Sony Xperia T, V, and SP

iPhone users must upgrade before May 2025

The immediate cut-off applies to Android users, while iPhone users have until May 5, 2025. After this date, iPhones running iOS 15.1 or lower will no longer receive support for WhatsApp. This means that iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus users will need to upgrade to newer devices or update their iOS versions to continue using WhatsApp.

Meta's drive for security

This move is part of Meta's broader efforts to keep WhatsApp safe, efficient, and compatible with emerging technologies. According to Meta, older phones are unable to support the evolving features of the app, which is why WhatsApp will discontinue support for certain systems at specific intervals during their lifecycle. WhatsApp has previously withdrawn its services from older models of both Android and iOS devices.