Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung may introduce 'Slim' model in S25 series

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025. Traditionally, the South Korean electronics maker’s flagship bar-shaped premium smartphone series includes three models. However, this time, a fourth model, reportedly named the “Slim,” might be in the pipeline, according to a report by 91mobiles.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: What to expect

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will not launch alongside the other three models. Instead, it is expected to debut separately in the second quarter of calendar year 2025. The report, citing multiple sources, also shared key specifications.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is said to measure 6mm at its slimmest point, a significant reduction from the 7.6mm thickness of the standard Galaxy S24 model. It will reportedly feature a 6.66-inch display and a 4,700mAh battery.

Regarding the camera, the smartphone is expected to include a triple-camera system, likely comprising a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is also anticipated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is expected to be used across the Galaxy S25 series.

If these details hold true, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Slim could be a direct competitor to Apple’s thin-profile iPhone 17 Air, also expected to launch in 2025.

Apple iPhone 17 Air: What to expect

Citing The Information, 9To5Mac reported that Apple is planning significant internal design changes for the iPhone 17 Air to maintain a profile between 5mm and 6mm. In another report, 9To5Mac, citing analyst Jeff Pu, stated that Apple will prioritise form factor over functionality for the iPhone Air.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a single 48MP rear camera sensor and a 6.6-inch display, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch panel on the current iPhone 16 Plus.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 17 Air is likely to be powered by the new A19 chip, similar to the standard models in the 2025 iPhone series. It is also expected to include at least 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence features.