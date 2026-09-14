Why your devices may get more security updates as AI changes cyber threats

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is speeding up the race between those trying to secure software and those trying to break into it. AI can help developers spot vulnerabilities faster, but it can also help attackers identify weaknesses and build exploits in less time. As this window shrinks, technology companies are being pushed to get security fixes to users faster.

The change is already visible across major platforms. Google has shortened its browser Chrome’s release cycle from four weeks to two, while Apple has started releasing some security fixes before its broader iOS updates. Meanwhile, Microsoft is expanding its use of AI to identify vulnerabilities earlier and speed up the process of fixing them.

AI is shrinking the window to fix vulnerabilities Software vulnerabilities have always been a security problem, but the speed at which they can be discovered and exploited is becoming a bigger concern. AI tools can help developers and security researchers analyse large amounts of code and identify potential weaknesses faster. The same capabilities can be used by attackers to search for vulnerabilities and develop tools to exploit them. This has made the period between a vulnerability becoming publicly known and users receiving a fix more important. This is often referred to as the "N-day" window. The shorter this window is, the less time attackers have to target users before a security patch reaches their devices.

Microsoft has also highlighted this change in its approach to vulnerability management. In a July 2026 post, the company said the speed of AI-powered vulnerability discovery requires changes to how vulnerabilities are identified, assessed and addressed. Google cuts Chrome's update cycle to two weeks Google is one of the significant examples of this change. The company has moved Chrome from a four-week stable release cycle to two weeks. The faster schedule is intended, among other things, to allow security fixes to reach users sooner. The move comes as Google deals with a higher volume of security patches and a threat environment in which vulnerabilities can be analysed and exploited more quickly. For users, the change may not always be visible. Chrome will continue to update in the background on supported devices. But the shorter release cycle means security fixes can potentially reach users without waiting for a longer software development and release cycle.

The change also shows why software updates may become more frequent even when there is no major new feature being introduced. Apple is also releasing security fixes earlier Apple has taken a similar approach with its platform updates. According to Reuters, Apple has started making some security updates available before the wider release of the next planned iOS version. Previously, security fixes were generally bundled into broader software updates. The company said AI is making it possible to develop malicious hacking tools faster. As a result, Apple wants to reduce the time between publicly announcing a security fix and getting that fix onto customers' devices.

In June, Apple released certain security updates to users ahead of the broader iOS release rather than waiting for the full update cycle. This does not necessarily mean Apple will release a major iOS update every few weeks. Instead, security-related fixes can be separated from feature updates and delivered when they are needed. Phones are facing attacks more frequently The need for faster updates is also reflected in the wider mobile security landscape. Digital.ai's 2026 Application Security Threat Report found that 87 per cent of monitored mobile applications faced attacks in 2026, compared with 55 per cent in 2022. The report also points to a narrowing gap between Android and iOS applications. In 2023, iOS applications were attacked at roughly half the rate of Android applications. By 2026, 89 per cent of Android applications and 86 per cent of iOS applications monitored in the report faced attacks.

ALSO READ: AI must help humanity or it's not worth pursuing: Microsoft CEO Nadella This shows that attackers are increasingly targeting mobile applications across both major platforms rather than focusing primarily on one ecosystem. This also suggests that having a secure operating system alone is not enough. Vulnerabilities in individual applications can also expose users to attacks. Laptops are part of the same problem The change is not limited to smartphones. Laptops running Windows and other operating systems also depend on regular security patches. As AI-assisted tools make it easier to identify weaknesses in software, operating-system makers face pressure to reduce the time needed to respond.

For instance, Microsoft said advances in AI are allowing vulnerabilities to be found faster and across more code. The company is expanding its ability to identify security issues earlier, speed up the engineering work needed to fix them and strengthen testing before updates are released. For users, this could mean security vulnerabilities are identified and addressed sooner, reducing the time during which attackers can exploit a known weakness. Microsoft also said that finding more issues through these improved systems can lead to a higher volume of security fixes, as the company works to reduce customer exposure. The focus is moving from simply releasing security updates regularly to making sure that patches reach users quickly enough to matter.

More updates do not mean more major upgrades A faster security-update cycle does not mean users will have to install a completely new version of their operating system every few weeks. Technology companies can separate security fixes from feature updates. A phone, browser or laptop can receive a small security patch without requiring a major operating-system upgrade. This approach can also make updates less disruptive. Instead of waiting for a large software release that contains several features and fixes, companies can send an urgent security patch when a vulnerability requires immediate attention. For users, the practical result may simply be more notifications about updates or more automatic installations in the background.

Keeping devices updated will become more important The faster pace of AI-driven attacks also makes the user's role more important. A security patch is useful only when it reaches the device and is installed. Users who regularly postpone updates could leave their phones, laptops and browsers exposed even after a company has developed a fix. ALSO READ: iOS 27 rolls out today: What's new, eligible iPhone, and how to upgrade Automatic updates can reduce this risk, particularly for security patches that do not require user intervention. The same applies to applications as well. Keeping apps updated is increasingly important because attackers can target weaknesses inside individual apps even when the underlying operating system is up to date.

AI could make security updates more frequent AI is increasing the speed of both vulnerability discovery and exploitation. Technology companies are responding by shortening the distance between finding a vulnerability and fixing it. Google's two-week Chrome cycle, Apple's earlier security releases and Microsoft's changes to vulnerability management are examples of this shift. For consumers, the AI era may therefore bring a less noticeable but important change: security updates could become a more frequent part of using a phone or laptop. The reason is not necessarily that devices are becoming less secure. Rather, the speed of the threat is increasing, forcing companies to respond faster. In this environment, waiting for the next major software release to deliver a security fix may no longer be fast enough.