China intelligence chief warns AI could threaten political stability

China’s top intelligence official delivered one of Beijing’s most detailed warnings yet about AI, saying rapid advances in the technology could threaten political stability and critical infrastructure.

Abusive use of AI by adversaries could “directly threaten China’s political security, institutional security and ideological security,” State Security Minister Chen Yixin wrote in an article posted Sunday on the official China Cyberspace magazine. He also cited AI’s increasing ability at discovering flaws in systems and creating malware or software to exploit those weaknesses.

Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei has argued in a blog post on Saturday that AI capabilities are outpacing safeguards and proposed coordination between companies, the US and other democracies. Chen also emphasised safety in his article, but he views the risks mainly through the lenses of political control, technological sovereignty, foreign threats and strategic rivalry. The article represents one of the clearest accounts to date on how China assesses the dangers posed by AI. It appeared as leaders of top US technology firms urged a more measured pace of development, although there is no sign the timing was coordinated. The piece made no mention of the calls by Anthropic PBC and OpenAI to slow down the pursuit of cutting-edge models.