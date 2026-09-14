iOS 27 rolls out today: What's new, eligible iPhone, and how to upgrade

Apple has begun rolling out iOS 27 from September 14, just days after unveiling its latest iPhone 18 lineup, including the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max alongside Apple Duo. The new platform update brings revamped Apple Intelligence, AI-powered version of the digital assistant Siri, called Siri AI and a range of AI features across system apps such as Camera and Safari.

First previewed at WWDC 2026, iOS 27 also introduces changes to the Liquid Glass interface, brings faster AirDrop transfers, improves search across apps, expands Health features and more. The rollout also extends Apple’s software strategy to newer form factors, with iOS 27 adapted for the iPhone Duo’s foldable display and wider cover screen.

iOS 27: What’s new

iOS 27 brings Apple's biggest Apple Intelligence upgrade yet, led by an all-new Siri that is more personal, conversational and context-aware. Siri can understand information across Messages, Mail and Photos, respond to what is currently on screen, use the camera for visual queries and perform actions within supported apps. Apple is also expanding AI tools with photorealistic Image Playground, smarter Writing Tools, AI-powered editing features in Photos including Extend, Clean Up and Spatial Reframing, and natural-language automation through Shortcuts.

Beyond AI, iOS 27 introduces a more customisable Liquid Glass interface with a transparency slider, making the redesigned visual style easier to adapt for readability and accessibility. Search is also getting smarter across Spotlight, Mail and Photos, while Safari can automatically organise related tabs and monitor webpages for changes such as product availability.

ALSO READ: Apple's big Siri bet is finally rolling out: Here's what iPhone users get Apple has also focused on everyday performance and ecosystem features. AirDrop transfers are becoming up to 80 per cent faster, Mail gets improved Top Hits ranking, and Apple says apps, photo loading and file transfers will all see significant speed improvements. New parental controls offer more flexible app access for children, Cycle Tracking expands to support perimenopause, and iPhone Handoff allows supported users to switch between two iPhones using the same phone number. For the iPhone Duo, iOS 27 also includes interface changes designed specifically for its foldable form factor.

iOS 26: How to update

Go to Settings.

Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.

Here you will see the option to install iOS 27 (if eligible).

Select the update and tap on ‘Download and Install’ to begin the process.

After the download, choose to install immediately, schedule it for later, or select Remind Me Later.

Tap on ‘Install Now’ to update immediately or choose other options according to your convenience.

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iOS 27: Eligible devices