Wikipedia ties up with Microsoft, Meta, Amazon to monetise AI training

Wikimedia Foundation, the parent company of online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, on Thursday revealed new partnerships with leading technology firms including Microsoft, Meta and Amazon, as it moves to earn revenue from companies that rely on its content for artificial intelligence (AI).

“Today, we are announcing Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Mistral AI, and Perplexity for the first time as they join our roster of partners, which includes Google, Ecosia, Nomic, Pleias, ProRata, and Reef Media,” the non-profit’s enterprise arm said. Google’s parent Alphabet partnered with Wikipedia in 2022, according to Reuters.

Why is Wikimedia monetising access to Wikipedia content for AI?

The foundation said the move is aimed at giving tech platforms access to reliable content for their AI models while also helping sustain Wikipedia in the long term. “They can access content from Wikimedia projects at a volume and speed designed specifically for their needs, while directly supporting our non-profit mission,” it added.

Wikipedia, which largely survives on donations, has been a library of vast information for tech platforms to train their AI models. However, heavy automated scraping by tech companies has increased server usage and operating costs for Wikimedia, Reuters reported. What did Wikimedia Enterprise say about moving Big Tech to paid access? Lane Becker, president of Wikimedia Enterprise, told Reuters, “It took us a little while to understand the right set of features and functionality to offer if we’re going to move these companies from our free platform to a commercial platform … but all our Big Tech partners really see the need for them to commit to sustaining Wikipedia’s work.”