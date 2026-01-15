Google revises Gemini 3 Thinking, Pro model limits for all users: Details

Google has revised how usage limits work for its Gemini 3 AI models, removing the shared quota between the Thinking and Pro models and increasing daily prompt allowances for paid users. According to details published on Google’s support page, each reasoning-focused model will now have its own independent usage limit, making it easier for users to choose the right model without worrying about exhausting a common pool.

The change applies across subscription tiers and appears to be aimed at improving transparency and control when switching between Gemini models for different tasks, such as problem-solving, coding, or advanced reasoning.

Gemini model limits: What’s new Google currently offers three options in the model picker of Gemini 3. The Fast model is designed for quick responses, while Thinking focuses on solving complex problems efficiently. The Pro model is meant for tasks that require deeper reasoning, such as advanced mathematics and coding. Until now, the Thinking and Pro models shared the same daily prompt quota. This meant that heavy use of one model would reduce the available prompts for the other. This setup may have caused confusion, especially for users who wanted clearer boundaries when selecting models for specific tasks. As per Google’s support documentation, the company has now introduced separate limits for each model. For AI Pro subscribers, the daily allowance has been set at 300 prompts for the Thinking model, while the Pro model is set at 100 prompts per day. For AI Ultra subscribers, the Thinking model limit has been raised to 1,500 prompts per day, with the Pro model allowing 500 prompts per day.