Home / Technology / Tech News / Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

Google is expected to use the Tensor G4 chip, paired with up to 16GB RAM, on the Pixel Fold 2

Representative image: Google Pixel Fold
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Google is reportedly working on its second-generation foldable smartphone in the Pixel line that would bring design changes, according to the prototype pictures that have surfaced on the internet. Consumer technology news platform Android Authority reported that the Google Pixel Fold 2 would feature a redesigned camera bump. Instead of the traditional camera bar on Pixel devices, the Fold 2 would likely get an isolated square-shaped camera island on the top left side of the device.

The Pixel Fold 2 is reported to sport a narrower cover screen, which would affect the aspect ratio of the inner foldable display. The overall form factor of the Pixel Fold 2 is expected to be similar to the dimensions of the OnePlus Open smartphone that launched last year.

READ: Apple working on clamshell-style iPhone; foldable iPad in the works too

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Apart from the changes in design, Google is likely to bring seasonal upgrades with the Pixel Fold 2. However, there are reports that Google would skip the Tensor G3 chip and go ahead with the Tensor G4 for the Pixel Fold 2. According to the news report on Android Authority, Google has reportedly renamed the prototypes for the device from “Zuma” to “ZumaPro” suggesting that the Pixel Fold 2 could be powered by the upcoming Tensor G4 chipset.

Alongside the new chipset, it is likely that the Pixel Fold 2 would feature up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. Moreover, Google may introduce more on-device AI features later this year. Google is also likely to improve the on-board storage specification from UFS 3.1 to UFS 4.0. However, the smartphone is likely to retain the maximum storage capacity of 256GB.

Last month it was reported that the Google Pixel 9 series will also go through several cosmetic changes including a flat frame design and a floating island-style camera module.

Also Read

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google likely to go for major design change on Pixel 9 Pro: Details here

Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Google launches Pixel 8 series, Watch 2: India prices, introductory offers

Microsoft partners with India's Sarvam AI for voice-based genAI tools

Apple working on clamshell-style iPhone; foldable iPad in the works too

Apple releases AI tool for image editing through text input: Details here

Layoffs: Is AI coming for white-collar jobs? Coders, analysts should worry

Lenovo anticipates surge in PC demand fueled by AI, Windows 11 in H2 FY25

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GoogleGoogle PixelFoldable devices

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story