Apple is developing a new framework called AppMigrationKit, which will soon make it easier for iPhone users to transfer apps data between iOS and Android devices. The feature, currently in beta with iOS 26.1 and iPadOS 26.1, marks the first time Apple is opening the door for a more direct, system-level way to move third-party app data to non-Apple platforms.

According to Apple’s documentation, AppMigrationKit will enable developers to integrate their apps into a one-time data transfer system—so that when a user switches phones, key information from participating apps can move along too. Developers can choose to let their apps either export, import, or do both during the migration process.

Interestingly, Apple confirms that the framework won't be used for transfers between iOS and iPadOS devices. Instead, it's designed exclusively for migration to and from non-Apple platforms, such as Android. That means data transfers between iPhones or iPads will continue to rely on Apple's own backup and restore tools via iCloud. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the new framework will also tie into a "Transfer to Android" option within iPhone settings, which Apple is likely adding under Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Once selected, users will see details about what can and cannot be migrated. A complementary "Transfer to iPhone" feature is expected to appear on Android devices as part of Google's upcoming setup tools, enabling a two-way migration path.