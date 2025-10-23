Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lost a Pixel Bud? Google now sells 'replacement' pieces in India: Details

Google has started selling individual Pixel Buds 2a replacement parts in India, letting users buy single earbuds or eartips instead of replacing the entire set

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

The Google Store has made it simpler for users to replace missing or damaged parts of their Pixel Buds. The company’s online store in India now lists “replacement” accessories for the Pixel Buds 2a, allowing customers to purchase individual components—such as a single earbud—without having to buy an entirely new set.
 
According to a report by 9to5Google, this process previously required users to fill out a self-service form on the Google Support page. Now, with certain parts listed directly on the Google Store, it has become much easier to order replacements. This means users no longer need to discard their entire Pixel Buds set if only one earbud or a specific component is lost or damaged. 
 

Replacement parts currently listed on Google Store India

At present, the Google Store India lists the following two replacement items for the Pixel Buds 2a:
  • Pixel Buds 2a Replacement Earbud: Rs 6,499 (Available individually for the left or right ear, in Iris and Hazel colour options)
  • Pixel Buds 2a Replacement Eartips set: Rs 1,900 (Colour: Hazel)
While only select Pixel Buds 2a components are listed on the Indian store, 9to5Google noted that the US Google Store has added a wider range of replacement parts, including options for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The following items are currently listed on the US site:

  • Pixel Buds Pro 2 Replacement Earbuds
  • Pixel Buds Pro 2 Replacement Case
  • Pixel Buds Pro 2 Replacement Eartip Set
  • Pixel Buds 2a Replacement Earbuds
  • Pixel Buds 2a Replacement Case
  • Pixel Buds 2a Eartips Set
This indicates that Google may eventually expand the availability of additional Pixel Buds replacement parts in India as well.

Google Pixel Buds 2a: Details

  • Price: Rs 12,999
  • Colour: Iris, Hazel
Launched earlier this year alongside the Pixel 10 series smartphones and the Pixel Watch 4, the Pixel Buds 2a come equipped with 11mm custom dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC) using Google’s Silent Seal 1.5 technology, and a transparency mode. The earbuds are designed for long-term comfort with a pressure-relief fit. 
  For voice calls, the Pixel Buds 2a feature Bluetooth Super Wideband support, dual microphones, and wind-resistant mesh covers.
 
Powered by the Google Tensor A1 chip, the earbuds use Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and are said to deliver up to 10 hours of playback without ANC, or seven hours with ANC enabled. When paired with the charging case, total playback time extends to 27 hours without ANC and 20 hours with it.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

