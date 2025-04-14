With iPadOS 19, Apple likely to narrow the divide between iPads, MacBooks

Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce major changes to iPad software with the release of iPadOS 19 later this year. According to a new report by Bloomberg, the upcoming update will shift iPads closer to the macOS experience, significantly improving their multitasking and productivity abilities.

Earlier, Bloomberg had described the upcoming iOS 19 as "one of the most dramatic software changes" in years and macOS 16 as the "most significant upgrade since Big Sur (2020)." While previous reports didn’t go into detail about iPadOS, the latest update offers more information on the tablet’s software evolution.

iPadOS 19: What to expect

According to the report, iPadOS 19 will make iPads operate “more like a Mac,” with a focus on productivity, multitasking, and app window management. These improvements are expected to make the iPad more capable of handling complex tasks. While the update will push the iPad closer to a laptop-like experience, Apple is still likely to keep certain macOS-only features to differentiate between iPads and MacBooks.

Although iPadOS 19 won’t be macOS running on an iPad, the report suggests that “the changes will likely go far enough” to satisfy users looking to get more out of their tablet’s software.

Besides productivity improvements, iPadOS 19 is also expected to use the design changes coming to iOS 19, as both reportedly share the same code-name “Luck.” For reference, iOS 19 is expected to introduce glass-like visual elements, deeper shadows, and dynamic effects such as shimmering animations that respond to device movement. Other UI improvements may include rounder app icons, a redesigned in-app search experience, and more.

Apple is expected to unveil the new operating systems for all its devices—including iPhones, Macs, and iPads—at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, scheduled for June 9.