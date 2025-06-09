Monday, June 09, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google Gemini takes on AI assistant role with Scheduled Actions: Details

Google Gemini takes on AI assistant role with Scheduled Actions: Details

Google is rolling out Scheduled Actions in Gemini, letting users automate tasks like summaries, blog ideas, or reminders, with up to 10 active actions at once

Photo: Google

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is expanding Gemini’s capabilities with a new feature called Scheduled Actions, allowing users to automate AI-powered tasks at specific times or intervals. Rolled out for AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, as well as select Workspace users, the update aims to make Gemini more proactive in handling everyday routines and requests. As of now, the feature will only be available to paying users. It’s unclear whether free-tier users will get access in the future.
 
According to Google’s blog, with Scheduled Actions, users can ask Gemini to perform one-time or recurring tasks — like getting a daily summary of emails, receiving blog post ideas every Monday, or even getting weather-based outfit suggestions each morning. Users need to specify the task and when they would like it done, and Gemini will take care of the rest.
 
 
For example, one may ask Gemini to summarise their calendar and unread emails every morning, generate five blog topics each Monday, or give a wrap-up of an event like an award show the day after it airs. These prompts can be triggered by time, date, or even specific events, offering a wide range of possibilities.

Customise, track, and manage all in one place

As per Google, users can schedule up to 10 active tasks at a time. All planned actions can be viewed, paused, or deleted from a new “Scheduled actions” tab available under Settings in the Gemini app — accessible via mobile or desktop. If the task is location-based, Gemini will use the location where the action was originally created to deliver consistent results.
 
Scheduled actions are delivered as push notifications on mobile, keeping users informed without the need to open the app each time.
This feature builds on Google’s broader ambition to make Gemini not just conversational, but truly helpful and agent-like. Notably, ChatGPT has also recently rolled out similar automated reminder capabilities for its subscribers.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

